Newcastle reignite interest in Nice star winger

Newcastle United have re-entered negotiations with OGC Nice to sign Allan Saint-Maximin, according to L'Equipe.

The Magpies are willing to start up discussions with the French club once again after they reduced their asking price to £22 million.

However, the French news outlet have reported that Lee Charnley is adamant on Newcastle's valuation of the winger which stands at £13 million.

Tough negotiations

Earlier in the window, the Magpies baulked at the French side's valuation of Saint-Maximin which was understood to be upwards of £30 million.

However, Patrick Viera is thought to want rid of the Frenchman because of his bad attitude and lack of commitment to the club.

Nice are wanting to bring in Sofiane Boufal from Southampton as his replacement, but they must first sell their star player.

Difference in views

Despite the Magpies being eager on bringing the winger to St James' Park Steve Bruce and Charnley have different thoughts on Saint-Maximin.

Charnley is very much in favour of bringing him to Newcastle because of his potential sell-on value, especially if they get him for less than £30 million.

However, new manager Bruce is not convinced about the signing as he has had negative reports about Saint-Maximin from his contacts and scouts.

This is mainly to do with the players' negative attitude and apparent lack of commitment and work ethic towards his current club.

Bruce is worried it may translate over into the squad if Saint-Maximin attempts to force a move away from the club in the future.