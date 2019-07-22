Mauricio Pochettino insists he is unaware of any deal to bring Gareth Bale back

Mauricio Pochettino told the media he is unaware of any deal to bring Gareth Bale back to N17 from Real Madrid.

The Madridista is set for a move away this summer after Zinedine Zidane admitted the Welshman has no future at the Club.

A return to Spurs has been rumoured but the Spurs manager insists he is not aware of any deal for the 30-year-old.

Possible but unlikely

Following Tottenham's 3-2 victory over Juventus, Pochettino was questioned on Bale's situation and whether Spurs will make a move:

"I saw in the media but I do not know which club is working to try to sign him," Pochettino said.

Bale spent six years at Spurs and played a huge role in developing the Club into what it is now.

"At the moment I do not have any information from my chairman. I don’t know if it is us or another club. It is not my job. It is the job of my chairman who is trying to build the best possible squad."

Although many Spurs fans would love to see Bale return, his age and wage bill is likely to put Daniel Levy off the idea.

Zidane wants Bale gone

Madrid manager, Zidane admitted a deal for Bale's departure is close but was not willing to say which club was interested:

"We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team," said the Frenchman.

Bale joined Madrid in 2013 and in that time helped the Spaniards win three Champions League crowns - scoring winning goals in two of the finals.

"I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done."

The winger's agent, Jonathan Barnett told AFP: "Zidane is a disgrace - he shows no respect for a player that has done so much for Real Madrid."