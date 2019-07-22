Hugo Lloris returns to London from pre-season tour through illness

Hugo Lloris has been sent home from Tottenham Hotspur's pre-season tour of Asia after suffering from tonsillitis.

The Spurs goalkeeper has not featured in their pre-season training in Asia after suffering from illness since their arrival.

However, the Spurs captain is expected to rejoin the squad following their game against Manchester United on Thursday.

Back soon

Lloris missed Tottenham's dramatic 3-2 victory over Juventus on Sunday which was won through Harry Kane's outrageous last-minute goal.

A statement on Tottenham's website read: "Hugo Lloris has today (Monday) returned to London from Singapore to continue his recovery from tonsillitis.

Embed from Getty Images

Despite suffering from the illness, Lloris is expected to rejoin the side when they arrive back in London and will travel to Germany for their games against Real Madrid and the winner of Bayern Munich vs Fenerbahçe S.K.

Paulo Gazzaniga stepped in between the sticks in the absence of the Frenchman but was unable to prevent Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo getting on the scoresheet.

Gazzaniga is expected to start again when Spurs face Manchester United on Thursday with young goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman starting on the bench.

Lloris outlines 2019/20 ambitions

The Spurs captain admitted his side need to learn from their Champions League final defeat and strive to go one better this coming season:

"A few weeks ago, it was the final of the Champions League and it has to give us even more motivation and confidence for the future," Lloris told ESPN.

"It's always good to learn from what you have done in the season before, but the most important thing is to move on and look ahead of us.

"There are plenty of challenges and we will do our best like we always do. It is about details and we need to learn from the last two-three seasons.

"We have achieved great things for the club because it is always good to remember where it was a few years ago and where it is today. But it doesn't change - our motivation is always to push our limits and improve every season."