Tottenham set to sign Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis this week

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of agreeing on a fee for Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis.

Spurs were handed an encouraging boost on Monday when the Spanish side signed Nabil Fekir - a like-for-like replacement for Lo Celso.

The Argentine is set for a medical with the north London side this week as the deal edges ever closer.

Another addition

Lo Celso is set to be Tottenham's third arrival this summer after they broke their 517 transfer drought with Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele.

Following Betis' signing of Fekir, it is believed Spurs could acquire Lo Celso for a cut-price of around £45m.

Earlier in the window, the Spanish side were holding out for closer to £65m, however, Betis were able to secure Fekir for just £17m which has prompted them to accept a lower fee.

The 23-year-old has not travelled with the side on their pre-season tour to Mexico his efforts for Argentina in the Copa America but it is expected he will have Spurs medical this week.

Eriksen's replacement?

As the days pass, it seems likelier both Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld will remain at Spurs come the start of the season.

Lo Celso was tipped as Eriksen's replacement at the peak of Real Madrid's interest in the Dane, however, their interest has since cooled off.

At the cut-price of £45m, it would be feasible for Spurs to keep ahold of Eriksen too and would show huge intent from Daniel Levy to push Spurs forward.

The only headache it would cause is for Mauricio Pochettino who would have to find a place for each player in his squad.