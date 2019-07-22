Troy Parrott admits he 'did not want it to stop' on his Spurs debut against Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur's 17-year-old striker, Troy Parrott made his debut for the Lilywhites against Juventus in a 3-2 win on Sunday.

Parrott partnered Heung-min Son up top after earning a call up to the Asia tour following an impressive season in the U18 side.

The youngster grabbed an assist for the opening goal as Erik Lamela tapped in after the Irishman's shot was parried by Gianluigi Buffon.

Parrot wants more

Spurs have now travelled on to Shanghai where they will face Manchester United on Thursday.

Following the game on Sunday, Parrott told the Spurs website of his delight to play in such a big game:

“I really enjoyed it,” he said.

“First of all, it was unbelievable to play at such a high level against such good opposition. At the start, nerves kick in but once you start the game you just want to keep going. You don’t want to stop. When you get that experience at that level you want more and more."

Parrott was a part of a large contingent of Spurs youth players to feature in the game against the Old Lady.

“When you come down the tunnel and you see 50,000 fans, you see the opposition you are playing against, you get a few butterflies but then once you're across the line, it’s like any other game and you do what you have to do to win.”

“It goes to show that the gaffer is willing to give youngsters a chance and that motivates all of us to keep pushing on and when you get that little experience, as I said before, you want more and more. Hopefully, this will push us all on and we’ll keep going,” the youngster added.

Trust the youth

Mauricio Pochettino has always shown his trust in the youth players since his arrival at Tottenham.

Sunday's game against Juventus was no different as 20-year-old Japhet Tanganga also started alongside Toby Alderweireld at centre-back.

“Like Troy said, it was a good challenge, a good experience," explained Tanganga.

“When you're in the tunnel and you see the opposition players, you’ve seen them on TV and then you see them in person… but once you get on the pitch, once you cross that line, you just focus and you have to treat them like any other player.

“Obviously you show respect, but not so much that you let them do what they want. It was a good experience for me - I found it tough, but it was really enjoyable."