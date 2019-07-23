Four Man United players who will benefit from a loan move

For a club the size of Manchester United, maintaining a large roster is absolutely necessary. They compete in multiple competitions yearly, so they have to have as much depth as they can afford. Not everyone can play at once, however, so many will need to find match time somewhere else. That’s where loan deals come into play, as there are a few players at Old Trafford who would benefit with a brief spell away from the club, improving while gaining some needed experience along the way.

Dean Henderson

The most likely candidate to head out on loan is Dean Henderson, and news of his temporary departure could be announced any day now. Starting in goal for Sheffield United last time out, the Blades desperately want him back in their return season in the Premier League.

He was a star for them, and also impressed on international duty when representing England at the U21 European Championships this summer, saving a penalty versus France. He recently signed a long term contract extension with United, but he won’t be starting in goal at Old Trafford anytime soon due to David De Gea and Sergio Romero, so he would benefit from being the number one option somewhere else.

Axel Tuanzebe

Another player who spent last season on loan was Axel Tuanzebe, who helped Aston Villa get promoted to the Premier League. Some United fans feel he’s ready to make his mark in Manchester, but he would still be better suited gaining experience somewhere else.

The club already have a number of centre-backs on the books, like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, and could even be adding another if Leicester City man Harry Maguire does eventually make the move to Old Trafford. That means even less opportunities for Tuanzebe, who needs to be playing consistently at this stage in his career.

A short spell back at Villa seems likely, as the Claret and Blue will need players like him if they want any chance of avoiding relegation. They’ll be under pressure in almost every game, and playing for them at the highest level would be a true test of Tuanzebe’s ability.

Tahith Chong

After being a starlet of the United youth academy, it’s time for the Tahith Chong to feature consistently at the first team level. He’s not quite at the level to get significant time on the pitch for the Red Devils just yet, but there are a number of other teams who would give him the amount of minutes he needs.

The Eredivisie is famously known for developing young players, and being back in his native country could help Chong to no end. The likes of Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar will also be playing in Europe, and facing off against some of the best in the continent would prepare Chong for his inevitable return to United.

His dribbling skills have made him famous, but the Dutchman could really improve his decision making in the final third while on loan, becoming a more effective player in the process.

Angel Gomes

For a player that is still so young, it’s incredible to see just how dynamic Angel Gomes is, as the Englishman can pretty much do it all. He’s tidy in possession, and can keep the ball moving across the pitch. He’s also got a natural ability on it, using his low centre of gravity to dance past defenders.

However, due to his diminutive nature, Gomes needs to gain some strength. A simple way to get that would come from playing with players who are bigger and stronger than him.

The Championship is known for being a very physical league, and going on loan there would help toughen up Gomes over the course of a long and daunting season. He would also get to show his talents to a passionate audience week after week, which will only build up his confidence going into the future at Old Trafford.