Victor Wanyama shuts down Fenerbache's interest as he intends to stay at Spurs

Turkish Süper Lig side Fenerbahçe S.K. have reportedly shown interest in Tottenham Hotspur's Victor Wanyama.

The Kenyan midfielder is on the Turkish side's shortlist with Spurs open to offloading either Wanyama or Eric Dier to raise funds.

However, the midfielder has shutdown any transfer speculation linking him with a move away from Spurs.

Wanyama wants to stay

Wanyama did not feature frequently for Spurs after struggling from injuries throughout the season but he did play in both legs of their semi-final against Ajax.

The Kenyan denied any rumours suggesting he was looking for a move away from Spurs this summer:

"I will be back in training with Spurs next week. I do not want to dwell much on speculations because it's normal for a player to be linked with other clubs when the transfer window is open but I'm not going anywhere," Wanyama told ESPN.

Wanyama only made 13 appearances in the league for Spurs last season - grabbing one goal in those games.

"I have not spoken to any other team because my aim is to remain at Spurs and to help my team next season. I have a running contract with Tottenham which I intend to honour."

Anything can happen

However, the 28-year-old admitted anything is possible in the transfer window no matter how unlikely"

"But in football, anything can happen.

The Kenyan was only able to captain his side to a third-place finish in Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations.

"Things can change really quick. For now, I am on holiday, I am enjoying time with my family after a long season with the club and national team during the Africa Cup of Nations. It's time to relax a little ahead of the new season," he added.

"The target is to have an injury-free season. I believe in my abilities and I will always work hard to give my best in matches," Wanyama hoped.