Chikhura Sachkhere vs Aberdeen preview: Dons look to march on

Derek McInnes' Aberdeen will be looking to take a step closer to the Europa League group stages and see off their Georgian counterparts but this won't be an easy tie.

The Dons overcame Finnish side RoPS Rovaniemi in the 1st round despite a couple of nervy moments.

Sachkhere finished fourth in the Erovnuli Liga last season and will prove something of an unknown quantity they have however won domestic honours in recent seasons.

This game will be played at the 2000-seat Central Stadium.

Team News

Both sides have no injury concerns ahead of the match. Both are expected to field similar sides as they did in the earlier round.

Funso Ojo, who recently joined from Scunthorpe United, is expected to feature.

One man who won't play is striker Stevie May, who has been left at home as a move out of Pittodrie looms large.

How to watch the Chikhura Sachkere vs Aberdeen

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 with a kick-off time of 17:45 GMT.

The live feed will also be available online via the Premier Sports player.