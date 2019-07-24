Aston Villa sign Mahmoud Trezeguet for £8.75 million

Aston Villa have made their ninth signing of the window so far, with the announcement of Turkish winger Mahmoud Trezeguet from Turksih Superlig side Kasimpasa for a reported £8.75 million.

The 24-year-old made four appearances for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations and scored one goal.

Trezeguet played 38 times for Kasimpasa last season, scoring 10 goals and assisting the same number of times.

An exciting capture for Smith

Villa boss Dean Smith is delighted to welcome his new addition to Bodymoor Heath and said:

"We're really excited to work with 'Trez', I've watched him a number of times.

"He's the type of wide player that we have been looking for who is direct, causes problems for the opposition in the final third and scores goals."

When will he play?

Trezeguet is ineligible for the Villains' game versus Walsall FC this evening.

He may also have to wait until his new club's final pre-season game away in Germany against RB Leipzig, as the trip to Charlton Athletic on Saturday is fast approaching.

This signing means that Villa have now spent almost £100 million on transfers this summer.

They are also hoping to complete the signing of Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz in the coming days for a £15 million fee.