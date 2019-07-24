Dele Alli insists Spurs will use Champions League defeat to Liverpool as motivation

Dele Alli has insisted Tottenham Hotspur will use their Champions League final defeat to Liverpool as motivation this season.

Spurs tasted defeat in their first-ever Champions League final after goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi proved the difference.

However, the midfielder is looking to use the defeat to push his side further in the coming 2019/20 season.

Motivation

Alli started the final in Madrid but made way for Fernando Llorente in the dying minutes of the game as Spurs pushed for an equaliser.

The 23-year-old has insisted Spurs will come back stronger this season after tasting defeat:

“Obviously it was difficult to take, getting to the final and not getting over the line,” said Alli.

“We’re disappointed as a team but we’ve got to try and use it as an advantage to drive us on next season - use that hurt we felt after the game, and that we’re still feeling now when we think about it."

The England international is likely to feature in Tottenham's friendly against Manchester United on Thursday in Shanghai.

“It was obviously a difficult season for me in terms of injuries - it was the most injuries I’ve ever had in one season. So I’ve got to use it all to go forward, not think about it in a negative way, and make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Alli focused on self-improvement

Dele Alli's first two seasons with Spurs proved fruitful with the midfielder featuring heavily amongst the scoring.

However, since Alli has struggled to match the same figures but is focused on helping the team:

“It’s always nice to score and get assists but that’s not all I’m about as a player,” he said.

“With my style of play, I don’t think it matters too much if I’m getting goals or assists. I don’t think that means I’ve had a bad game or I’m not playing well. Sometimes, defensively or off the ball, I’m making space for other players. I think that’s all-important.

“For me, what’s important is whose opinion I think is important. I have great people around me, great staff, great teammates. As long as they think I’m doing the right thing."