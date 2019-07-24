Vincent Janssen leaves Tottenham for Mexican side C.F. Monterrey

Tottenham Hotspur have offloaded cast-away striker Vincent Janssen to Mexican side C.F. Monterrey.

The deal is believed to be in the region of £7m after the Dutchman scored just six goals in 42 games for the Lilywhites.

The striker failed to impress at the London side since his arrival in 2016 after joining from AZ Alkmaar and his departure was inevitable.

Time to move on

The writing has been on the wall for a long time now for Janssen after failing to prove himself as the striker Spurs bought from AZ.

After a poor first season at Spurs, Janssen was sent on loan to Turkish side Fenerbache S.K. for the 2017/18 season.

Despite returning to London the next season, Janssen was not issued a number for the team but the Club reported he was suffering from a long-term foot injury.

After a lengthy absence, Janssen returned to Spurs in a 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in April 2019.

However, the novelty appearances were not an indication of a future at Spurs with the striker told he can leave in the summer transfer window.

The door is open

Mauricio Pochettino admitted on Wednesday the signings the Club makes are often not down to him.

The Argentine also hinted to some of the incomings not always being successful with Janssen the topic of discussion:

“When you said to me I was very successful with signings, it's not true,” the Argentine said.

“The club always signs players, not Mauricio. Of course, in that structure, sometimes you have a more important part in [giving] your opinion to the club, sometimes no.

“Sometimes some players who sign are very successful, we share [the credit], and when they fail, we (the public) accuse the manager. I am responsible.”