Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Preview: Premier League showdown in Shanghai as both look to maintain perfect starts

Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United in Shanghai on Thursday in their second game of the International Champions Cup.

The two face off after perfect starts to their pre-season preparations with both sides on the back of victories against Serie A opposition.

The Premier League clubs will come into the game with confidence and both will be looking to make a statement regardless of it being a pre-season friendly.

Perfect starts

Spurs go into the game after clinching a last-minute victory against Juventus through Harry Kane's outrageous 50-yard strike.

The Lilywhites looked comfortable for the majority of the game and took a 1-0 lead into the breakthrough Erik Lamela's close-range effort.

However, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo clawed the Old Lady back into the game before Lucas Moura poked home an equaliser.

Embed from Getty Images

Much like Spurs, the Red Devils have also got off to the perfect start this season with victories over Perth Glory and Leeds United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side edged a 1-0 victory in their first International Champions Cup game against Inter Milan on Thursday.

Mason Greenwood shone and not for the first time this summer as the 17-year-old's goal proved the difference.

United looked comfortable but were unable to find the breakthrough until the youngster's left-footed attempt beat Samir Handanović.

One win each last season

Lucas Moura ran the show in the first meeting between the two sides at Old Trafford as the Brazillian finished off a 3-0 rout for the Londoners.

Kane opened the scoring but a brace from the Brazillian confirmed the points and showed the frailties in United's defence.

Embed from Getty Images

However, at Wembley Stadium Marcus Rashford's first-half goal was enough to earn Solskjær his most important victory as the United boss.

The clash at the national stadium was the Norweigan's toughest test to date as the United boss but with the help of David de Gea, his side prevailed.

Team news

Spurs captain Hugo Lloris will not feature after returning to London to recover from tonsillitis.

Ben Davies and Eric Dier also remain in London as both continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Serge Aurier, Victor Wanyama and Davinson Sanchez have not travelled to Asia after serving their countries in the Africa Cup of Nations and Copa America.

As for United, Victor Lindelof will feature despite the Swede hobbling off with a suspected thigh injury against Inter Milan on Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku remains unavailable through injury but is continuing his physio work off the field.

Where to watch

The game will be shown live on MUTV with the coverage of the 12:30pm (BST) kick-off beginning in the morning on Thursday.

Also you can keep up to date with VAVEL UK's minute-by-minute live commentary of the game by clicking here.