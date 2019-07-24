Heung min-Son admits Spurs 'need a trophy' this season

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son has admitted his side 'need a trophy' this season as their baron run continues into its 11th year.

The South Korean played a huge part in the success of Spurs last season after filling in up top for the injured Harry Kane.

However, he has said the Londoners need to end their 11-year drought without a trophy.

Well overdue

Tottenham's last major trophy came in 2008 when they lifted the League Cup under Juande Ramos.

Since then, the Lilywhites have lost in three finals since including June's Champions League final.

"We need a trophy but it’s always been tough," said the Korean.

"We play in the Premier League, winning the title against 20 teams, it's never been easy. Of course, we’re playing to win something but we can’t promise. We’re working hard. We can’t say if it’s the right time to win a trophy or not."

Embed from Getty Images

Dele Alli and Harry Kane have both insisted they will use the Champions League defeat to Liverpool as motivation to go one better this season.

"We see the players, how they work and be professional, it’s amazing. I’m so proud of this team but until now we don’t have anything. It’s tough. We’re looking to succeed. Of course, we were close to the Champions League. We want to do better this season."

Hungry to succeed

The South Korean scored three times in Tottenham's Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City - providing the difference without Kane.

When asked if he was in the prime of his career, the 27-year-old replied: "It’s difficult to answer."

"I’m 27 now but I think I’m still young, with many things to do. The players a little younger or older than me, we all [feel like] young players – still hungry, wanting to be better and to be there," he said.

Embed from Getty Images

"This is the most important thing. I’m never satisfied, always hungry, wanting better. This is the aim this season if I’m 22 or 27, it doesn’t matter. Young players look forward to being better & can’t wait to play."