Wigan Athletic vs Burnley Preview: Clarets continue preparations at DW Stadium

Burnley look to continue their solid pre-season form as they face Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

The Clarets head to the DW Stadium on the back of the 2-0 win against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday, where Ali Koiki and Chris Wood got the goals.

Team news

Following the game against former Claret Joey Barton's side, manager Sean Dyche revealed a number of his squad are dealing with little knocks, including Ben Gibson who suffered a rolled ankle.

Ben Mee was absent at the Highbury Stadium as he recovers from a tight groin, whereas Robbie Brady suffered an injury to his ribs in the game and will continue to be monitored until the game with the Latics.

Charlie Taylor completed his first 45 minutes of pre-season so will be looking to get more minutes under his belt.

Joe Hart and Kevin Long both played the full 90 minutes on the Fylde coast and Dyche is likely to rotate his squad around to give others more game time.

The opposition

Wigan finished 18th in the Sky Bet Championship last season and are looking to improve upon that this season.

However, Paul Cook’s side lost joint top scorer and top assist maker Nick Powell to Stoke City and have only brought in three players to date.

Full back Antonee Robinson, goalkeeper David Marshall and former Brentford midfielder Lewis Macleod are the arrivals so far and Cook could look to use all three on Saturday.

Joe Garner also topped the scoring chart for the Latics last season, contributing with 8 goals to guide his team to comfortable survival in the end, steering clear of the drop zone by a sizeable 12 points.

Wigan are gearing up for their opening game against newly relegated Cardiff City on the 3rd of August, whereas the Clarets still have friendlies against OGC Nice and Parma at Turf Moor before facing Southampton on the 10th of August.