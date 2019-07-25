Crystal Palace sign Jordan Ayew in permanent deal

Crystal Palace confirmed the arrival of striker Jordan Ayew from Swansea City this morning. The Ghanaian international joins the Eagles on a three-year deal, for a fee thought to be around £2.5 million according to BBC Sport.

The 27-year-old had spent last season on loan at Selhurst Park, netting only two goals in 25 appearances.

Ayew was in action earlier this summer at the African Cup of Nations in Egypt, where he scored twice to help Ghana reach the Round of 16.

'A dedicated and hard-working member of the squad'

Palace manager Roy Hodgson expressed his delight at having Ayew back at the club, saying:

"We are delighted to secure Jordan's services for another three seasons. He has proved himself as a dedicated and hard-working member of the squad, and certainly played his part in the club securing its highest ever Premier League points tally in the last campaign."

Ayew himself is delighted to be back playing for the Eagles, telling Palace TV:

"I enjoyed the stadium, the fans, the boys - they were really good to me - everything here was positive and that's why I decided to continue with Crystal Palace."

A good fit?

Whilst the stats don't tell the full story, Ayew's spell at Palace last season was somewhat underwhelming. With Connor Wickham and Christian Benteke injured, Ayew led the line for much of the first half of the season but struggled to score and was dropped in favour of Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi.

But while he may not be a natural goal scorer, Ayew's link-up play and work ethic was notable and if deployed in the right position as a No. 10 behind a prolific striker, he could yet prove a valuable asset in Hodgson's squad.