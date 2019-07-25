Report: Manchester United unlikely to sign Bruno Fernandes this summer

Manchester United are unlikely to sign Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes this summer.

Sky Sports report that the Reds have not made Fernandes one of their priorities for the transfer window, which closes at the start of the Premier League season.

The Sporting Lisbon man has been heavily linked with a move to Man United and the club have scouted him extensively. Meanwhile, Fernandes himself has also revealed his personal desire to make a move to the Premier League.

Sky: Fernandes not top of United's wish list

Portuguese press reports have indicated a strong interest from United in the 24-year-old and insisted that a deal is being discussed, or at least an offer is imminent.

Sky suggest that these reports are not being echoed in the British media, and believe that United have not selected Fernandes as one of their key targets.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a central midfielder to be signed before the end of the window, but that now seems unlikely to be Fernandes, who had been deemed a perfect fit by many.

A centre-back is also needed, though a move for Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire has slowed down in recent weeks.

United have already brought in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the left-back formerly of Crystal Palace, and winger Dan James from Swansea City.

United have three weeks to complete three signings

Yet they've not spent a huge amount this summer given what should be available in the transfer budget.

While Sky insist that United do not think Fernandes is their number one choice to bring in, they do claim that the Reds want a midfielder without suggesting who that could be.

Tottenham Hotspur have already signed Ndombele while Arsenal have brought in Ceballos. Manchester City have signed Rodri. United could fall even further behind if they do not strengthen further.

Fernandes seemed a good option, but given the hysteria around this potential transfer, it seems only a matter of time before a contradictory report to this one comes out and shifts the path of the window once more.

Sporting: Fernandes could leave soon

Sporting Lisbon manager Marcel Keizer has already admitted he's unlikely to be in charge of Fernandes next season.

"Of course everybody would like him to stay but we don't know the situation at the moment," Keizer said. "He is here but we don't know what the future will bring, so we will have to wait.

"We know that clubs like him, so we have to see what's going to happen."

Many United fans remain hopeful that they'll see Bruno Fernandes in a United shirt. The rumours have persisted for so long, though, that it may be a case of a missed opportunity for the Reds, or perhaps they have never sought his signature at all.