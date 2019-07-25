Newcastle have initial bid rejected for Saint-Maximim

Patrick Viera is said to be eager to move Allan Saint-Maximim on before the start of the season and Newcastle United seem ready to take him off their hands.

The Magpies have seen an initial £16 million bid rejected but are expected to come back in with another bid this week.

Steve Bruce is wanting to add three or four more signings to his squad after Joelinton signed a six-year deal at St James' Park for £40 million.

It seems like the Magpies are ready to make their second signing of the week if they can agree on a price for Saint-Maximim.

A much-needed type of player

Newcastle have been lacking a winger with flair and the ability to get past a defender since Hatem Ben Arfa and the OGC Nice winger would fit in well alongside Miguel Almiron and Joelinton.

Get French Football reported that Nice are holding out for £20 million having already reduced their asking price down from £35 million.

Saint-Maximim is only 22-years old and is under contract until 2022 with the French side but he has never seen eye-to-eye with Viera because of his apparent lack of professionalism and team ethic.

Bruce eager to make more signings

Bruce and Joelinton were both officially unveiled to the media at Newcastle's Benton training ground today where he admitted to having an interest in the Nice winger.

Bruce said: “I don’t think it’s on the verge of happening but it’s somebody we have looked at, it’s somebody we have identified and we will see what happens."

This came just a few hours before Nice were scheduled to play a pre-season friendly and many Newcastle fans were quick to spot that their potential new signing was missing from the squad.

It has been reported by various local media outlets that the Magpies are hopeful of getting the deal finalised by Saturday.