Spurs extend AIA sponsorship for further eight years in a deal worth £320m

Tottenham Hotspur have extended their shirt sponsorship with AIA for a further eight years in a deal worth around £320m.

The deal with one of the world's largest insurance conglomerates was due to end in 2022 but the extended deal will see the partnership extended until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Believed to be worth around £40m per year, the deal matches the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool's deals with their sponsors.

Levy leading Spurs forward

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has led Spurs through the transformation from a mid-table club in the mid-2000s to a now consistent Champions League side.

In a statement from the Club, Levy said: “This renewed and extended partnership demonstrates the strength and success of our well-established relationship with AIA and underlines the positive impact we have been able to bring to AIA’s brand and business. We are proud to have the immense support of AIA at such a significant time in the Club’s history.

Spurs began their partnership with AIA in 2013 with the insurance group becoming the official shirt sponsor in 2014.

"We shall continue to collaborate to drive the Club’s and AIA’s growth in Asia and support AIA’s commitment to healthy living in its Centennial year and beyond,” Levy said.

An attractive deal for both parties

The deal will not only benefit Spurs with Ng Keng Hooi, AIA Group Chief Executive & President admitting the attraction from their side:

“The enormous popularity of the English Premier League and Spurs across our markets, coupled with the ongoing success of the Club on the field, which culminated in the Champions League Final appearance earlier this year, make this an ideal time to extend our partnership," he said.

The money will help finance Spurs' push to close the gap on last season's runaway pack in Liverpool and Manchester City.

"As the Club’s Global Principal Partner, we will continue to create many opportunities for our customers, agents, employees and local communities to interact with Spurs players, coaching and support staff. We’ve already enjoyed a great deal of success together and I am very confident that both on and off the field there is much more to come.”

The deal indicates the progression Spurs have made over the past few years in terms of growth both on and off the field.