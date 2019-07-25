Daniel Levy adamant Spurs will strengthen where needed this summer

Tottenham Hotspur chairman, Daniel Levy is adamant he will not be affected by the spending of other clubs but is keen to improve where needed.

Spurs broke their transfer-record with the arrival of the £65m midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

However, in the last few days, the Lilywhites have been linked with a sensational swoop for Juventus' Paulo Dybala.

More incomings?

When questioned whether he will look at the business done by other clubs and act upon it, Levy replied:

“If I’m honest, we don’t feel the pressure,” he said.

“Our view is wherever we can we will improve the team. We have embarked in recent years on two very major capital projects, which I think in the long term will be of great benefit to the club. We will continue wherever we can to improve the team.”

Tottenham's rivals Arsenal announced the double-signing of Dani Ceballos and William Saliba on Thursday with Spurs reportedly interested in both.

However, Levy is still eyeing growth on and off the field: “I'd like to think we're going in a very positive direction and we will continue to do our very best to continue to grow, not just in Asia, but throughout the world."

“We've now met the priority of building the stadium and our training facilities and now it’s to continue to find ways to not only improve the commercial aspects of the club but also the football and continue to be a success.”

Levy leading Spurs forward

In the last decade, Levy has led the development Spurs has undergone both on and off the pitch.

The north London side have moved into a brand new training ground as well as their state of the art 62,000 seater stadium.

“We have embarked in recent years on two major capital projects, which I think in the long term will be of great benefit to the club. We will now continue wherever we can to improve the team," Levy said.

Other clubs have suffered financially whilst moving into a new stadium and Spurs became the first-ever side to go a summer transfer window without making a signing in 2018.

“Now it’s (time) to continue to find ways to not only improve the commercial aspects of the club but also the football and continue to be a success.”