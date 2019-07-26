The British players abroad to watch next season

The UK has a history of footballers overseas who've proven a success. David Beckham, Gareth Bale and double Ballon D'Or winner Kevin Keegan are the most notable of which - though they come few and far between.

However, more British talent, particularly of a younger age, are bucking the trend and plying their trade abroad. Here are five names worth keeping your eyes on this season.

Aaron Ramsey

Welshman Ramsey has left the UK for the first time in his career, ending his 11 year spell with Arsenal to join Italian giants Juventus. His most successful year was the 2013-14 campaign where he won the Gunners' player of the season award and netted the winning goal in the FA Cup Final. He scored 16 of his 64 goals for the club that year.

The 28-year-old has played in four FA Cup finals, winning three, and was the highest assist maker during Wales' incredible run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals. After Arsenal failed to agree to terms on a contract extension with Ramsey, Juventus snapped him up on a free transfer. It is expected that he will play a huge part in the club's midfield as the Italian side prepare for life without Massimiliano Allegri for the first time in five years.

Jadon Sancho

The obvious choice for this list, but it'd be wrong not to include one of the best young talents in European football. At just 19-years-old, Sancho is already an U17 World Cup winner and was included in the Bundesliga team of the season last term.

His 26 goal contributions for Borussia Dortmund in the league justify his inclusion, with his 14 assists crowning him the best playmaker of the campaign. With another season to go until England (presumably) contest Euro 2020, fans will be keen to see whether Sancho can continue his hot streak into this year and become a regular starter for the Three Lions thanks to his form overseas.

Ethan Ampadu

The second Welshman on this list, Ampadu has struggled for minutes at Chelsea. The Exeter-born defender left his hometown club to join the Blues in 2017 but has only made one brief appearance of the substitutes bench in the Premier League during that time.

He did, however, become the first player born in the 2000s to make an appearance for the club as he made his debut in the EFL Cup against Nottingham Forest. The last two years haven't given Ampadu enough experience, though, and so he has joined Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on loan for his first full season of senior football.

Fans should be excited to see how the youngster adapts to the step up and, as this is a loan deal, his experiences abroad could give manager Frank Lampard something to consider for next season. It worked for Reiss Nelson who, after a stellar season with Hoffenheim, looks to be playing a significant part in Arsenal's first-team plans for the coming campaign.

Kieran Trippier

Here's a transfer that took everybody by surprise. Trippier enjoyed a fairly successful season in 2017-18 with Tottenham Hotspur, racking up nine assists in all competitions and earning a place in England's 2018 World Cup squad, where he scored a famous free-kick in the semi-final.

Then came the 18-19 campaign and the right-back struggled to find the same form that secured his place on the plane to Russia - and he was consequently dropped from Gareth Southgate's squad for the UEFA Nations League finals. However Spanish heavyweights Atletico Madrid have faith in the 28-year-old's ability and recently completed the signing of the former-Burnley man for an initial fee of around £20m.

Trippier becomes Atletico's first English player for 95 years, following on from the little-known forward 'Drinkwater' in 1924, further highlighting the lack of English stars moving abroad, particularly to Spain.

If the full-back can regain his place in the England squad, it may spark a trend for homegrown players who've lacked a chance to express themselves in the very competitive market that is the Premier League. It worked for Sancho, may well help Trippier compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold, and has allowed the likes of Nelson and the last player on this list to play regular senior football and display the talent that's been mostly hidden from the public eye.

Ademola Lookman

Wandsworth-born Lookman made 36 Premier League appearances for Everton during his three-season spell for the club and now joins Ampadu at RB Leipzig this summer. However, unlike the Welshman, the winger has prior experience with the Bundesliga side.

Back in January 2018, Lookman was loaned out to Germany by then Toffees boss Sam Allardyce, where he played 11 games and scored five goals. He only scored four times in over quadruple the appearances with the Merseyside club.

A year on from the end of his successful loan spell, the former Charlton man has made the transition back to the Bundesliga and hopes to be as exciting a force as he was before. His nine-goal contributions in such a short space of time show Lookman has the potential to join Sancho as one of the best wingers in the league and knock on Southgate's door in the next couple of years.