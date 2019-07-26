Chelsea interested in Zaha move once transfer ban ends 

Chelsea are interested in making a move for in-demand Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha once their transfer ban ends.

The Blues are currently serving a transfer ban.

But it is understood that Chelsea are weighing up a bid for Zaha despite being banned.

The Europa League winners have appealed their ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but the fear remains that they would not be able to buy any players until next summer.

Everton the main threat for Zaha at this moment

Earlier in the transfer window, it looked like Arsenal were the favourites to sign Zaha.

However, the Gunners are cash strapped and have not made an offer anywhere near what Crystal Palace want.

Their last offer which was rejected was £40 million-plus defender Carl Jenkinson.

But more recently Everton have shown real interest in bringing Zaha to Goodison Park.

And it has been revealed by Sky Sports that they are in talks with the Ivorian winger over a £60 million pound deal.

It is also understood that Everton on top of £60 million pounds are offering out of favour striker Cenk Tosun to the Eagles to further sweeten the deal on their side.

Palace may want to sell to Chelsea for one reason in particular

Crystal Palace may force Zaha to stay for another season just for one reason.

The Eagles are massive admirers of Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, so they may demand the Belgian and a lot of money for the Ivorian winger.

And this should be no problem for Chelsea as they will have a lot of money to spend next summer, with Eden Hazard leaving to Real Madrid for around £130 million, and Alvaro Morata being sold to Atletico Madrid for £58 million.