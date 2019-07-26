Report: Inter to turn elsewhere as Man United demand €83.5m for Lukaku

After a long summer full of hysteria and rumours, Romelu Lukaku’s proposed move to Serie A club Inter Milan seems to be in serious jeopardy as the Nerazzurri focus on alternatives.

The Manchester United man has been perennially linked with a move to Italy and Inter boss Antonio Conte, formerly of Chelsea and Italy, has outlined his intentions to bring Lukaku to his team.

United demanding €83.5m

There has been significant disagreement between Inter and Man United over Lukaku’s valuation, with the English club insisting on a fee greater than £75 million.

Ex-manager Jose Mourinho signed Lukaku from Everton for £75m back in 2016 and United are adamant that they must recoup that spending money and are holding out for around €83.5m.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport now claim that Inter are turning their attention elsewhere as progress on a move for Lukaku continues to be slow.

Inter set sights on Dzeko

AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko is now an option for Inter and Gazzetta claim that the club’s chief executive, Giuseppe Marotta, has left their pre-season tour of Asia to conclude a deal on Dzeko.

The fee that United are demanding for Lukaku is reportedly far higher than what Inter are willing to pay. At the start of the summer, there were suggestions of an initial loan move with an option to buy at a later stage. Those don’t look possible now.

Still time to complete Lukaku deal

While the English transfer window closes in just over two weeks, it is possible for players to leave Premier League clubs after that date. That means that, as long as United are willing to sell Lukaku without being able to buy a replacement, this deal could be completed at the end of August. The deadline remains far off for now.

However, it seems like Lukaku to Inter may prove to be the transfer that never was despite an eagerness from both sides to see the deal happen.