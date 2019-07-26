Dundee sign Johnson on two-year deal

Danny Johnson has moved to Dundee from Motherwell on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old English forward joins the Dens Park side after scoring eight times in 28 appearances for the Steelmen last season.

Johnson, who found the net against both Celtic and Rangers last term, had attracted interest from clubs in his native England, prompting Dark Blues manager James McPake to move for the striker.

‘If I’m playing I’m going to score goals'

The striker told DeeTV that he was looking forward to regular first-team action for the Tayside club, and was confident of providing the goals to help Dundee ensure an immediate return to the SPFL.

He said: “When I played at Motherwell, I scored. If you look at my record at the start of the season I was 1 in 2, I back myself to play and unfortunately the second half of the season didn’t go to plan.

"There was a change of formation and I didn’t really get a look in. If I’m playing I’m going to score goals, I’ve no doubts about that.”

Manager McPake added: ”it's one I was happy that was kept quiet as I knew as soon as the interest got out there might have been another couple of clubs. So I'm delighted to get him in the building."

‘Important goals’

Despite the apparent frustration with a lack of playing time, the forward leaves Motherwell on good terms, with Fir Park boss Stephen Robinson saying “He was a little unfortunate not to get more game time for various reasons. But he scored some important goals for us and we wish him well in his move.”



Johnson began his career in his native north-east of England, breaking through at non-league Billingham Synthonia and Guisborough Town, as well as having brief stints at Cardiff City, Stevenage and Tranmere Rovers.

A successful three-year spell at Gateshead from 2015-18 saw him move to Scotland with the Lanarkshire side last season.



McPake’s decision to bring in Johnson to spearhead their Scottish Championship campaign may also have consequences for the future of Stevie May.

With the Aberdeen forward’s move back to St Johnstone falling through, a move to Tayside was thought to be a possibility.

However, Dundee’s interest may now cool, potentially leaving St Mirren in pole position to secure the services of the 26-year-old forward.