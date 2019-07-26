on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Live stream score commentary: Newcastle United vs Preston North End
Deandre Yedlin of Newcastle United beats Ben Pearson of Preston North End during a pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Newcastle United at Deepdale on July 22, 2017 in Preston, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Live stream score commentary: Newcastle United vs Preston North End

Follow live minute-by-minute updates as they happen from Deepdale in VAVEL's coverage of Newcastle United vs Preston North End. Kick-off is at 15:00PM on Saturday.

adam-thomason
Adam Thomason
60 LIVE live icon gif
Where to watch
You can sign up for a paid subscription to 'iFollow PNE' through the official Preston North End website to watch all of the action live.

If that's not possible for you, we will be keeping you up to date live with everything going on at Deepdale.

Newcastle's pre-season so far
Newcastle have played two friendly games so far in this campaign, both in the Asia Trophy against Wolves and West Ham.

They were comfortably beaten 4-0 by Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, before winning 1-0 against West Ham with Steve Bruce watching on what was an impressive display.

Record signing Joelinton could make his debut
Brazilian striker Joelinton, who signed for Newcastle for a record fee believed to be around £40 million, could make his debut against Preston.

The 22-year-old was signed from Hoffenheim and has experience playing in the Champions League, with Steve Bruce delighted to have him in his squad.

He said: “I think I’ve always said that you’re only as good as your strikers, whatever division you’re in, but especially in the Premier League. What we were lacking was a typical No. 9, a typical centre forward.

We haven’t really had one since Rondón left the club. He’s an ideal replacement and we’re delighted we’ve got him.”

A Newcastle transfer target could play for the Championship side
It has been reported that Steve Bruce is a big fan of North End’s central defender Ben Davies, who has massively impressed over the past couple of seasons.

He came through the academy at Preston and after a range of loan spells at the likes of York City and Fleetwood Town, has become one of their prize assets.

It is believed by everyone surrounding the club that his future will be in the Premier League, whilst he will have just 12 months left on his contract this time next year.

Plenty of changes expected for PNE
Tonight (Friday), the day before they face Newcastle, Alex Neil’s men face Fleetwood in their penultimate friendly game, meaning there will almost certainly be a completely different XI against the Magpies to what will play at Highbury.

So, the Fleetwood game will give us a good indicator as to who could be starting for Preston against Newcastle.

Preston's pre-season so far
The Lilywhites began their pre-season campaign with comfortable wins away from home against Cork, Fylde and Chorley, scoring eight goals and keeping three clean sheets.

They then faced a difficult test against Premier League opposition in Southampton, losing 3-1 despite an excellent piece of individual quality from Billy Bodin who got the goal for North End.

Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL’s live minute-by-minute coverage of Newcastle United’s trip to Deepdale on Saturday, as Steve Bruce takes charge of his first game from the touchline.

His side face Alex Neil’s Preston North End team in their final pre-season game before the start of their Championship season next Saturday.

Kick-off is at 15:00PM.

VAVEL Logo