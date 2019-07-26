Live stream score commentary: Newcastle United vs Preston North End
They were comfortably beaten 4-0 by Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, before winning 1-0 against West Ham with Steve Bruce watching on what was an impressive display.
The 22-year-old was signed from Hoffenheim and has experience playing in the Champions League, with Steve Bruce delighted to have him in his squad.
He said: “I think I’ve always said that you’re only as good as your strikers, whatever division you’re in, but especially in the Premier League. What we were lacking was a typical No. 9, a typical centre forward.
We haven’t really had one since Rondón left the club. He’s an ideal replacement and we’re delighted we’ve got him.”
He came through the academy at Preston and after a range of loan spells at the likes of York City and Fleetwood Town, has become one of their prize assets.
It is believed by everyone surrounding the club that his future will be in the Premier League, whilst he will have just 12 months left on his contract this time next year.
So, the Fleetwood game will give us a good indicator as to who could be starting for Preston against Newcastle.
They then faced a difficult test against Premier League opposition in Southampton, losing 3-1 despite an excellent piece of individual quality from Billy Bodin who got the goal for North End.
His side face Alex Neil’s Preston North End team in their final pre-season game before the start of their Championship season next Saturday.
Kick-off is at 15:00PM.