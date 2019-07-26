Sheffield United sign Ben Osborn and re-sign Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United

Sheffield United have completed the signing of Ben Osborn from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal and re-signed Dean Henderson from Manchester United on a season-long loan.

The Blades continue to act upon their ambition to compete in the upcoming season as they make their return to the Premier League.

Wilder impressed by new arrivals

Osborn, made over 200 appearances for Forest and scored 15 after coming through their youth system.

Blades boss Chris Wilder told the BBC: "He's been a fantastic player for Forest in the Championship and I know for certain that two or three clubs in January were sniffing around to take him."

Osborn is now Wilder's sixth signing of the summer in preparation for United's first Premier League season in 12 years.

Henderson has also signed a new contract at his parent club Manchester United to keep him at the club until 2022.

The England U21 international played every game last season for the Blades and won the golden glove awards keeping 21 clean sheets whilst also help guide Wilder's men to the Premier League.

Wilder speaking to the clubs media about Henderson said: "He was always our number one target."

"We've had to fight to get a good deal and that's part and parcel of our approach in the transfer market. All of us, from myself to the coaching staff, to the player and the supporters want him playing for us in the Premier League and with a lot of hard work we've made that happen."

Henderson started all of England U21's group games in this summer's European Championships which ultimately ended in disappointment for the Three Lions as they failed to get out of the group.

The Blades have two pre-season games left before they travel to A.F.C. Bournemouth on the 10 August to kick off their Premier League campaign.

They make the short journey to Oakwell to take on Barnsley on Saturday before jetting off to France where they will take on Stade de Reims on 3 August.