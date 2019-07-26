Sheffield United sign Ben Osborn and re-sign Dean Henderson

Sheffield United have completed the signing of Ben Osborn from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee on a three year deal and re-signed Dean Henderson from Manchester United on a season long loan.

Ben Osborn brings versatility to the squad

Osborn, 24, made over 200 appearances for Forest and scored 15 after coming through their youth system.

Blades boss Chris Wilder told the BBC: "He's been a fantastic player for Forest in the Championship and I know for certain that two or three clubs in January were sniffing around to take him."

Osborn is now Wilder's sixth signing of the summer in preparation for United's first Premier League season in 12 years.

Being able to play a number of positions will only benefit United and Wilder told the clubs media: "Ben is an intelligent footballer, he plays a number of positions and has got that attitude that he will slot in wherever. But he'll want to nail down a position and he's going to put enormous pressure on a few of our players who might think they're cemented into the team and that's how it's got to be, I've said all along, it raises everybody's standards.

Wilder gets his number one choice

Henderson, 22, has also signed a new contract at his parent club Man United to keep him at the club until 2022.

The England U-21 international played every game last season for the Blades and won the golden glove awards keeping 21 clean sheets whilst also help guide Wilder's men to the Premier League.

Wilder speaking to the clubs media said that the shot-stopper was "Always our number one target.

We've had to fight to get a good deal and that's part and parcel of our approach in the transfer market. All of us, from myself, to the coaching staff, to the player and the supporters want him playing for us in the Premier League and with a lot of hard work we've made that happen."

Henderson started all of England U-21's group games in this summers European Championships which ultimately ended in disappointment for three lions as they failed to get out of the group.

The Blades have two pre-seasons game left before they travel to Bournemouth on the 10th of August to kick off their Premier League campaign. They make the short journey to Oakwell to take on Barnsley on Saturday before jetting off to France to take on Stade de Reims on August the 3rd.