Heung-Min Son praises fans after Manchester United loss

Heung-Min Son was not able to lead Tottenham Hotspur to victory over Manchester United after replacing Harry Kane at halftime. The 2-1 loss in Shanghai means that Spurs will not be able to defend their International Champions Cup championship from last year.

Anthony Martial opened the scoring in the 21st minute, beating Paulo Gazzaniga at his near post. Lucas Moura tied the game up in the 65th minute before United prospect Angel Gomes scored an 80th-minute winner.

"Losing is always painful, I don't like to lose any games. But I think in this weather, the players had done very, very well and gave it everything," caveated Son after the match.

Son amazed by fan support

After the match, Son was questioned on the unique atmosphere the fans produced in Shanghai:

"I'm really, really grateful for supporters from here, from England, and from everywhere in the world. I just want to say 'thank you' for everything during the preseason in Singapore and in Shanghai," said Son.

Being the most prominent Asian footballer, Son enjoys huge support not only from his home nation of South Korea but the whole continent.

"The support here is amazing. I didn't know that people support me so much here and for that, I'm really grateful. The players realize it as well, how much they support us from Asia, from the other side of the world. I think it is very important to be here with the team, play some games, train here in great facilities. It's not just me, I think that everyone is really grateful for that," reflected Son.

Looking ahead

Spurs are now set to travel to Munich for the Audi Cup. The mini-tournament will be contested in Allianz Arena, the home of Bayern Munich.

"I can't wait to go to Germany again! We play another good opponent and I hope we can have another good experience and good performance. This game we can win as well, hopefully," Son told Spurs TV.

Tottenham will face off with Real Madrid on July 30th in the semifinals, and then Bayern Munich or Fenerbahce in the final or third-place playoff the next day.