Spurs boss refuses to comment on transfer speculation

Speaking to the media after his sides 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the 2019 International Champions Cup, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino made it clear that he no longer wants to answer any questions regarding transfer speculation.

The Spurs boss has constantly been questioned on rumours regarding potential incomings as well as the future of some of his key players, but he has insisted that he wants to focus on discussing the current players who are at the club.

Here’s what he had to say

Pochettino was asked if there had been an update on the future of left-back Danny Rose, who did not travel to Asia with the rest of the squad ahead of a possible exit.

He said: “Sorry? No, I think the club have said nothing. It's not my position to talk about the players who are not here.

"If the club need to communicate something they will communicate. You know very well Vincent has been sold and there are a lot of players at the training ground.

The only update is going to come through the website or the club if they need to. They are our players who are training in London and when we go back, they will be involved with the first team.”

The Argentinian was then asked whether he expects Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld to be at the club next season after his £25 million release clause expired, he said:

"I'm not going to talk. I'm going to work with the players at the end of the transfer market that the club is going to provide to us.

[I have] Nothing to say about that.”

Pochettino makes his point clear

The Spurs manager left the press having made his stance on transfer talk very clear, this is what he had to say:

"My position from now for the future so you know, I'm not going to talk about signing players, selling players, extending the contract of players or not extending the contract of players. Is that [it] is going to be all through the club to update you if they want.

I'm not going to communicate or talk about that; I'm going to talk about managing the squad that we have. To make clear because in the future if you're going to ask me it'll be a little bit weird because I won't answer because I don't have the answer."

It seems clear that Pochettino will not be talking about them, but there are many transfer rumours surrounding Spurs.

The future of Rose is still in the air, with several clubs being linked with the 29-year-old, whilst Alderweireld looks set to stay at the club after his release clause expired on Thursday, after it was suggested he could have left North London this summer.

In terms of incomings, Ryan Sessegnon is reportedly close to becoming a Spurs player, whilst Giovani Lo Celso and Paulo Dybala are also of interest to Pochettino.