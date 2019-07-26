Tottenham hope to open contract talks with Toby Alderweireld to extend his future

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to open contract talks with Toby Alderweireld following the expiry of his £25m release clause.

Alderweireld was linked with the likes of Manchester United and AS Roma but it seems both clubs explored younger options.

The defender's release clause expired on Thursday evening and Spurs hope to extend the Belgian's future at N17.

Here to stay?

The 30-year-old joined Spurs in 2015 from Atletico Madrid in a deal believed to be in the region of just £12m.

Alderweireld quickly became the answer Tottenham had been looking for to solidify their defence by providing fellow Belgian, Jan Vertonghen with a suitable centre-back partner.

The pair formed a trustworthy partnership and became the strongest defence in the Premier League in the 2016/17 season having only conceded 26 goals all season.

Embed from Getty Images

However, speculation always surrounded the Belgian's future with Manchester United reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

However, the Red Devil's have focused their attention on Leicester City's Harry Maguire this summer as a long-term answer to their defensive issues.

Professional as always

Amid the speculation, the Belgian has stayed loyal and focused on the task at hand with Spurs.

Speaking during their pre-season tour of Asia, the Belgian was asked if he saw his future at Spurs to which he replied: “Yes. That’s my focus in football."

Alderweireld made 50 appearances in all competitions last season including the business end of their Champions League journey.

"Everything can go quick but all I’m doing is focusing on Spurs and being fit for the start of the season."

“I think the manager [Mauricio Pochettino] knows I am committed to the club and the team but you never know in football," he added.