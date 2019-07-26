Juan Foyth intends to compete for first team position at Spurs 

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth has insisted he is looking to compete for a first-team spot at right-back following Kieran Trippier's departure.

First choice right-back Trippier left the Club earlier this month to sign for Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

Foyth returned from his holidays early to travel on their pre-season tour of Asia in an attempt to earn a place in Mauricio Pochettino's first team.

Commitment to the cause

The young Argentine returned early in order to participate in pre-season with only him and Kyle Walker-Peters the only two recognised right-backs to travel on their pre-season tour of Asia.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Foyth spoke about his decision to return early: "I spoke with all the staff and we made a decision together to come back early for pre-season," he said.

"It's important to be ready for the season and last year I had two months holidays because of the World Cup. Next summer I can have a honeymoon.

"The [Argentina] manager [Scaloni] called me before the Copa America and asked if I could play right-back because he saw he playing there at Tottenham. I said yes."

Embed from Getty Images

Serge Aurier did not travel on their pre-season tour after his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations for the Ivory Coast.

However, the Ivorian has struggled to impress consistently since making the move from Paris Saint Germain in 2017.

"The first game I played centre-back but the next three games I played right-back and I felt good," Foyth said.

"I'm trying to learn in every position I play and [take on board] what the gaffer says to me.

"But I don't know if this is going to be my position or centre-back this season – I can play both and I like both.

"It's nice to play two positions as you can have more opportunities. I think it'll help. I will try to compete in both positions."

Can Foyth claim the spot?

Since making his debut, the young Argentine has shown moments of promise but also moments of despair.

His ability to play out from the back by dribbling his way out of tight situations shows the defender has plenty of potential to play at right-back.

The 21-year-old will likely get the opportunity with Pochettino not fully convinced by Aurier but he will have to adapt quickly to the fast tempo of the Premier League.

He has shown in the past - particularly against Wolverhampton Wanderers - his youth and perhaps, naivety has shone through to cost his side.

However, for Argentina, the youngster stood out for all the right reasons after looking at ease in the full-back position as his country made it to the final four.