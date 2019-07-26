West Ham ready to beat Newcastle in Moussa Marega pursuit

Despite completing the £45m transfer of Sébastien Haller, West Ham are reportedly still in the market for another striker.



And according to the Mirror, the Hammers along with Newcastle United are interested in the 28-year-old's signature as both clubs see the FC Porto forward as a 'back-up option' to their respective big-money signings - Haller and Joelinton, who joined the Magpies for £40 million.



​​​​​​But it's the club from London currently leading the race, hoping they can get the deal over the line in the coming days for a fee of around £25m.

Players' profile - would Marega be a good fit?

The one question that needs to be asked remains the same. Is the 28-year-old worth the quoted fee?



While he has some obvious strengths like his physical strength and exceptional pace, but he also is a very clinical goal-scorer and a proactive creator - averaging 0.65 goal contributions per game for Porto since signing for them in 2015.



During the 2018/19 season, he managed 19 goals and 10 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions, with 1/3 of them coming in the UEFA Champions League.



But he also has one massive flaw that often affects his gameplay. And to be specific, it's his technical ability.



It's very much safe to say that Marega, who started his professional career as a 23-year-old, isn't the most skilful forward available, with his first-touch often massively letting him down.

The verdict

Yes, he might be a little bit ineffective on the ball and yes, he is indeed 28-years-old, but he could still be a very good signing for West Ham, as well as Newcastle.

A proven goalscorer with a lot of pace and power is exactly what both teams need to bring off the bench to try and reverse a result and the price-tag would attract both sets of owners considering his goal-scoring tally for Porto.

