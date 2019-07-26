Fulham FC vs West Ham United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Pre-Season Friendly 2019
Follow live from the Craven Cottage where Fulham FC face West Ham United in a pre-season friendly. Kick-off 3:00 PM BST.
Team News
West Ham have their full squad available including Sebastien Haller and Pablo Fornals who are set to appear for the Hammers for the first time since signing from Eintracht Frankfurt and Villareal CF respectively.
Fulham, on the other hand, will be without Frank-Zambo Anguissa who left today for Villareal to fill the gap in midfield left by Fornals.
Fulham's pre-season fixtures and plans
Out of five games played, the Cottagers managed to win only one of them - against Brighton and Hove Albion, having previously lost to Cambridge United, Burnley and FC Porto and drawing to Oxford United week later.
Today's game will line the end of Fulham's preseason as they face Barnsley in the Championship on 3 August.
West Ham United's pre-season plans
After the end of West Ham's pre-season tour to China West Ham have travelled back to London to match against Fulham FC.
Next week the Hammers are going back to Austria to play against Hertha BSC before coming back to London to face their final pre-season opponent, Athletic Bilbao, in the annual Betway Cup.
West Ham United's previous pre-season fixtures
Despite winning their first pre-season game against SCR Aaltach the Hammers haven't managed to show their quality in the Premier League Asia Trophy.
They lost both their games in China - 4-1 to Manchester City and 1-0 to Newcastle United.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live stream score commentary of Fulham FC vs West Ham United in a pre-season friendly played at the Craven Cottage. I'm Alan Rzepa and I'll be taking you through the entire action.