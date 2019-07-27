Oldham Athletic sign former Premier League midfielder Chris Eagles

Oldham Athletic have signed former Manchester United academy midfielder Chris Eagles on a one-year deal with the option of a second.

The winger appeared for Sir Alex Ferguson's sides 17 times, including being in the line-up for the 2004 and 2007 Community Shield ties.

Journeyman's 14th club

Eagles went out on loan from United on four occasions, gaining valuable Football League experience with Sheffield Wednesday and Watford between 2005 and 2006.

He perfected his trade at Burnley, making 120 appearances for the Lancashire side after he left Manchester United.

He has also played for fellow League Two side Port Vale.

The 33-year-old last applied his trade at Ross County in 2018, not managing to find the goal in the 8 games he played.

He featured in pre-season in Morocco and will wear the number 33 shirt.