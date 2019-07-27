Rangers vs Derby County: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Friendly 2019
Follow live from Ibrox Stadium as Rangers FC face Derby County live stream, squads preview and score updates in a pre-season friendly. Kick-off Rangers vs Derby County: 3:00 PM BST.
Graeme Shinnie back at Ibrox
Shinnie spent four years with Aberdeen and as his contract expired he was strongly linked with a move to Rangers. However, Derby came in and grabbed his signature so he will now get the chance to play for Derby at Ibrox instead of the red-shirt of Aberdeen or the light blue shirt of Rangers.
Derby lineup a clue for Huddersfield?
With this being Derby's last preseason game, it's likely that Cocu will use it to blood his preferred eleven for next weeks trip to Huddersfield. Having taken over this summer, he will have used the friendlies to get an idea of what his players can do and he will now want to see what he believes is his best eleven in action together.
Rotation for Rangers?
With the Europa League tie on Thursday night, Rangers will probably make a number of changes for this game. Anyone who didn't feature in the home game against Progres will probably be given the opportunity to get some minutes into their legs so they are ready to go if called upon on Thursday night or next Sunday.
Second meeting
This is the second time these teams have met in a preseason friendly. Back in August 2014, they met at Pride Park with Derby winning 2-0 on that occasion.
Final friendlies
This game will be the last friendly for both sides as they start their respective league campaigns next weekend. Rangers will play the second leg of their Europa League tie against Progres in Luxembourg on Thursday before travelling to take on Kilmarnock at lunchtime next Sunday.
Derby have no midweek commitments but are also on the road as they take on relegated, Huddersfield Town next Monday night.
Gerrard v Lampard
When this friendly was first organised many will have expected it to be a reunion of England's central midfield for many years with Steven Gerrard in charge of Rangers and Frank Lampard in charge of Derby. However, Lampard has since got the Chelsea job and it will be Philip Cocu in the visitors' dugout.
Derby in preseason
Derby's season ended late as they made it all the way to Wembley but lost to Aston Villa in the playoff final. After a short break, the players were back in training and played two friendlies in Florida. They beat local side, Sarasota Metropolis 2-0 and Bristol City 2-1 before returning to England. Burton Albion were beaten 5-2 before Girona handed them their only defeat on Thursday when they won 2-0 at Pride Park.
Friendly action
As well as their competitive games, Rangers have also played three friendlies at Ibrox on each of the last three Sundays. Oxford United were defeated 5-0 three weeks and Marseille were beaten 4-0 two weeks ago. Last Sunday was a meeting with another Championship club, Blackburn Rovers. The game finished 1-1.
Rangers' competitive season underway
Rangers have already played three competitive games this season as they aim to reach the group stages of the Europa League. They beat St Joseph's of Gibraltar 10-0 on aggregate before beating Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg 2-0 at Ibrox in the first leg of their 2nd Qualifying Round tie on Thursday night.
