Liverpool vs Napoli: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Friendly 2019
Follow live from Murrayfield Stadium for Liverpool vs Napoli match live stream, squads preview and score updates in a pre-season friendly. Kick-off Liverpool vs Napoli: 3:00 PM BST.
How to watch Liverpool vs Napoli: Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: LFC TV, SKY and Virgin Media.
If you want to watch in online, VAVEL is your best option!
VAVEL Match Preview
Here's a preview of the game from VAVEL's own, Anthony Evans.
https://www.vavel.com/en/football/2019/07/27/liverpool-fc/989482-liverpool-v-napoli-preview-reds-looking-to-get-back-on-track-following-us-tour.html
Napoli team news
It's difficult to second guess what kind of lineup, Carlo Ancelotti will field at Murrayfield. The Italian still has a lot of time to get his players fitness up for the big kickoff. It's likely he will probably use 22 players with a full change of personnel at half-time while Klopp will be more keen to get some serious minutes into his players' legs.
Liverpool team news
Liverpool will have quite a few players missing for the game in Edinburgh. Their star forward line of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah were all on international duty in the summer along with Allison Becker. They are set to return to training but will be unavailable to play against Napoli.
Xherdan Shaqiri, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also doubtful and will probably miss the game alongside the long-term injured, Nathaniel Clyne.
Regular foes
This will be the fourth time in less than a year that these sides have met. Liverpool won 5-0 in a friendly last summer. They were also drawn together in the Champions League group stages with Napoli winning 1-0 in Naples and Liverpool winning by the same scoreline in the return match which took Liverpool into the knockout stages and sent Napoli into the Europa League.
Napoli's preseason
Napoli are still early in their preseason preparations with Serie A not due to start for another four weeks. They played three games in Dimaro, Italy; losing to Benevento (2-1), beating FeralpiSalo (5-0) and drawing with Cremonese (3-3). After this game, they will play away to Marseille before travelling to the USA for a double-header with Barcelona.
Liverpool's preseason
This will be the sixth game of Liverpool's preseason. They started with local wins over Tranmere Rovers (6-0) and Bradford City (3-1) before heading off to America. Defeats to Borussia Dortmund (3-2), Sevilla (2-1) and a draw with Sporting Lisbon (2-2) were disappointing for the European champions but at this stage, it's more about getting minutes into players legs. After this game, Liverpool will head to Geneva to take on Lyon before kicking off their season in the Community Shield against Manchester City next Sunday.
Murrayfield Stadium
Murrayfield may be an unusual venue for a game between teams from the Premier League and Serie A but the locals have been snapping up tickets and the game is set to be a 67,500 sellout.
Murrayfield is primarily the home of Scottish Rugby Union but it is no stranger to football with Hearts, Hibs and even Celtic playing there when Celtic Park was being used for the Commonwealth Games.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live text commentary of today's friendly between Liverpool and Napoli from Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. We will be keeping you up to date with live updates throughout the game which kicks off at 5:00PM.