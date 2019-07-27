Report: Juventus tempt Man United with enticing swap deal for Lukaku

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is about to become the subject of an Italian transfer battle as Juventus have entered the fray with an intriguing swap deal proposal.

Inter Milan have led the race for the majority of the summer and manager Antonio Conte, who won the Premier League with Chelsea, has publicly spoken of the club's desire to bring Lukaku to Italy.

However, Sky Sports report (as per Football Italia) that Serie A champions Juventus have developed an interest in Lukaku and are prepared to offer Man United a swap deal for the 26-year-old.

Dybala for Lukaku

Juventus, who have already bolstered their squad significantly this summer and appear to be one of the favourites for the UEFA Champions League crown once more, are said to be offering United Paulo Dybala in exchange for Lukaku.

The two players are both forwards and with Dybala's form dropping since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin, the deal could make sense for both sides. Dybala has been on United's radar for some years now.

Despite being one of the Premier League's most prolific scorers over the past half a decade, Lukaku appears to have no future at United, mainly because his style and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's aren't currently matched well.

Inter to continue Lukaku chase

United are reportedly interested by the swap proposal and even the news of it will likely speed the move up.

Sky Sport Italia's Fabrizio Romano report that Inter remain part of the race for Lukaku's signature and will step up their offer to €70 million plus €5m in add-ons.

Whichever club it will be for, it seems Lukaku could yet end up in Serie A by the end of August.

This wouldn't be the first time that United have engaged in a swap deal recently despite there being very few examples of them at the elite level of the game. When Jose Mourinho was managed, the Reds exchanged Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Alexis Sanchez, though the Chilean has failed to make an impact at Old Trafford.