Mike Ashley admits he could 'own Newcastle United forever'

Mike Ashley has admitted in an exclusive interview to the Mail Online that he does not 'feel sorry for himself' and admits he has made a number of mistakes.

Ashley has owned Newcastle United for 12 years now and claims to have blown 'my own leg off' in terms of what he has done during his ownership.

News no Newcastle fan wanted to hear

Newcastle fans have been pushing for Ashley to leave the club for a number of years now and some of the owners' quotes will not have helped his cause.

Ashley said: "I give myself one out of five in some aspects because I made proper mistakes, and football isn't a very forgiving place.

"I didn't just shoot myself in the foot; I blew my own leg off."

The cockney tycoon also confirmed that he had not received any offers for the club and gave more bad news for the AshleyOut group.

He said: "I have to assume I will stay running this football club."

Adamant he cannot compete

Four years on from Ashley's interview with SkySports before their game against West Ham United he still claims he cannot compete with the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, this will come as another kick in the teeth for Newcastle fans as they do not want to compete with teams in the top four, they would like to compete with the likes of Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

Ashley said: "So just on technical kit sponsor alone, we could start more than £90m behind them, in one year, on one sponsorship. Now add the rest of it up and you're starting £300m behind Liverpool, or £400m behind Manchester United.

"To keep up with that? It would wipe me out. I'd be gone. I wouldn't even be able to afford a season ticket - and it wouldn't take long."

Newcastle fans just want to be competitive and not living off of loan signings and cheap players like they did under Rafa Benitez.

Won't stand in the way of potential buyers

The Magpies' owner has been attempting to sell the club for a year now but is yet to receive any significant offers for the club that would allow him to step aside.

He said: "There are no offers. Define an offer. I'm not a believer any more.

"Peter Kenyon convinced me last Christmas that it was going to get done. I'm never doing that again. I think I could own this football club for ever.

"I will not stand in the way of Newcastle United. I will not stop that if it happens.

"If such a person comes along I will think I've done quite a good job and I will want to keep going to watch them."