Arsenal vs Lyon: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Emirates Cup 2019
Stream minute by minute of the game Arsenal vs Lyon in the 2019 Emirates Cup.
60 LIVE
Arsenal team news vs Lyon
Team news will come out just after 2PM. We'll bring it to you as soon as we have it on VAVEL UK's live stream and commentary.
Arsenal vs Lyon - Kick-off time
The game gets underway at 3:15pm BST today. Stay with VAVEL UK until then for live stream, score commentary and TV updates.
How to watch Arsenal vs Lyon: Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Premier Sport 1, Sky and Virgin Media.
Sporting calendar full already
Two more pre-season fixtures to come for Arsenal
Emery's side play Angers on Wednesday and then Barcelona next Sunday before opening their Premier League campaign against Newcastle United on Sunday, August 11th.
Arsenal's last game
It was a not-so-friendly friendly fixture for Arsenal most recently, as both sides received a red card in the first half. Real Madrid held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in normal time before the Gunners won on penalties. Lacazette and Aubameyang scored the two goals in the 90 minutes.
Arsenal in winning form in pre-season
Arsenal began their pre-season with a 3-0 win against Colorado Rapids before moving onto more serious opposition. An Eddie Nketiah goal gave them a win against Bayern Munich and the young striker scored twice in a 3-0 win vs Fiorentina. Joe Willock scored the other goal.
Arsenal's pre-season so far
Unai Emery's side lost in the UEFA Europa League Final last season but have come back for their 2019/20 pre-season campaign in good form. They're unbeaten as things stand, having scored 10 goals in four games.
First time for women's team at the Emirates in four years
Arsenal Women haven't played at the Emirates Stadium for four years, since the WSL Champions were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool in an incredible match in which the Gunners hit the woodwork four times. They'll be hoping for a better scoreline today in a big challenge against serious opposition.
Platform for women's game
After a fantastic summer in France with the FIFA Women's World Cup, Arsenal are giving their women's team a good platform to build on the potential momentum that the tournament provided for the game. They play Bayern Munich Frauen today before the men's team face Lyon, with kick-off at 12:30pm.
Emirates Cup changes
The Emirates Cup used to attract some of the biggest clubs in the world. Joining Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium were Real Madrid, AC Milan and many others. This year, the format has been changed to be only one day of action rather than a few. Arsenal's men's team play Lyon at 3PM while the women's side face Bayern Munich.
Welcome to Arsenal vs Lyon live on VAVEL.com
Hello and welcome to coverage of Arsenal vs Lyon, streaming live on VAVEL UK. The two European sides face off in the Emirates Cup, a now-famous pre-season tournament but with a new format.