N'Soki keen on a move to Newcastle 

Stanley N'Soki is said to be eager on a move to the Premier League with Newcastle United wanting to bring the youngster to St James' Park.

The 20-year old is wanting to seek more first-team opportunities with his chances at Paris Saint Germain being limited last season.

N'Soki 'is keen' on a move to Newcastle as he is impressed with the passion and loyalty of the Geordies, according to the Chronicle.

A matter of when more than if this happens

The Magpies attempted to sign the fullback last summer under Rafa Benitez, however, the youngster decided to stay in Paris and force his way into Thomas Tuchel's team.

However, he was limited to just 12 appearances all season for the French champions and now wants to develop his career in England.

The Magpies have reportedly launched an opening offer of €8 million for the left-back but PSG value their player at €12 million.

Much needed competition

The Magpies have struggled for cover and competition in the left-back area with Paul Dummett the only recognised player in that position.

Matt Ritchie played as a wing-back for the majority of last season when Dummett was injured however, the Magpies need him further up the pitch influencing the game offensively.

N'Soki will provide competitive competition and good cover for Dummett who will have to play centre back a lot this season.

The youngster would provide Newcastle with a different option at left-back.

N'Soki would bring more of an attacking presence for the Magpies compared to Dummett who is a more old-fashioned defender and does not get forward as much was what N'Soki would do.