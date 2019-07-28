St Mirren Season Preview - Another battle to survive?

Transfer Business

With most of last seasons squad only being loaned to the club there is a major issue with squad depth. A total of nine bodies returned to their parent clubs with just three arriving to replace so far.

Oan Djorkaeff and Tony Andreu are the only outfield additions whilst Dean Lyness has added to the goalkeeping options.

A busy end to the transfer window is crucial to any survival hopes, Jim Goodwin must have been promised reinforcements before accepting the job.

Early Season Form

Not far off the worst possible start that a new manager would have wanted, out of the Betfred Cup in a group they really should have qualified from.

An opening defeat at home to Dunfermline was cancelled out against Edinburgh City but finishing up with back to back 0-0 draws against League Two Albion Rovers and non league East Kilbride won't have done anything for optimism.

Onto league matters next but with Hibs, Aberdeen and Rangers as their opening games, it could be a disastrous start to 2019/20 for those in Paisley.

Player To Watch: Oan Djorkaeff

The son of World Cup winner Youri is trying to make a name for himself away from the pressures of his home nation. His recent arrival from Nantes B has been met with positivity as he looks the run the Saints' midfield.

Being the scorer of their winning goal in their only victory so far will have also boosted his confidence to step out of his father's shadow.

One For The Future: Kyle Magennis

The Glasgow-born midfielder is showing real signs of promise at St Mirren Park.

Still only 20 years of age he has already made over 60 appearances in the last 3 seasons.

Also recognised at international level with a cap for Scotland U21's back in September 2018 he will be looking to add more Premiership experience in the coming months.

Predicted Finish

Fighting towards the bottom of the division once again unless Goodwin can recreate the miracles he worked with Alloa Athletic. Relegation or the Play-Offs are an overly realistic possibility.

The question that most St Mirren fans will be asking themselves is are there two lesser sides in the Premiership to ensure comfortable safety.