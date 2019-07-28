Tottenham Hotspur vs Real Madrid: LIVE Stream TV updates and How to Watch Audi Cup 2019
Follow live from Allianz Arena for match Tottenham Hotspur vs Real Madrid live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 Audi Cup. Kick-off Tottenham vs Real Madrid: 17:00 BST.
🇩🇪✈️ We travel to Munich today! #AudiCup2019 ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/xdIlGgjTLG— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 29, 2019
Until then, or if you are unable to watch the game, stick around for live coverage of all the latest news and updates in the build up to the game.
There will then be live minute-by-minute coverage of the game right here so you will not miss a thing.
The biggest issue for Real Madrid came in their win over Arsenal.
Asensio picked up a serious knee injury and could be on the sidelines for the next nine months, which has led to suggestions that James Rodriguez could stay at the club despite the speculation surrounding his future.
The likes of Rose, Wanyama, Dier, Sanchez and Davies did not travel with the squad though for their previous games for various reasons and have therefore not had any minutes yet in pre-season, they will be hoping for that to change soon.
His manager, Zidane, had this to say on the Welshman:
"We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team.
I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done."
It was reported that Bale was close to joining Chinese club Jiangsu Suning, although it is now believed that the deal will not go ahead after Real Madrid cancelled it.
We will have to wait and see if Bale plays a part in the game on Tuesday.
Sven Ulreich was sent off for Bayern Munich, who beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the International Champions Cup.
Zinedine Zidane's side then went down to 10 men against Arsenal and were 2-0 down after 24 minutes. Although, after Sokratis was sent off for Arsenal, former Spurs man Gareth Bale and Asensio scored for Madrid who went on to win on penalties.
It then got even more eventful in their next game as they were thrashed 7-3 by rivals Atletico Madrid in a game which saw Carvajal and Diego Costa get sent off, the striker had scored four of Atletico's goals.
💚👕 Lidera el camino. Conquista el futuro.@adidasfootball | #HalaMadrid | #DareToCreate— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) July 29, 2019
Many of those players have performed well, with 17-year-old Troy Parrott perhaps the most impressive.
For his age, he has put in two great displays against some top class defenders, especially in the game against Juventus.
His hard work, hold up play and technical ability have all been impressive and despite his age he is giving the Spurs manager something to think about ahead of the season.
They beat Juventus in dramatic fashion after Harry Kane's last minute strike from the halfway line. After that they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United despite an encouraging second half.
Kick off is 17:00 PM.