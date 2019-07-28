on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Kick-off: 17:00 BST.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Real Madrid: LIVE Stream TV updates and How to Watch Audi Cup 2019
Photo: VAVEL

Tottenham Hotspur vs Real Madrid: LIVE Stream TV updates and How to Watch Audi Cup 2019

Follow live from Allianz Arena for match Tottenham Hotspur vs Real Madrid live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 Audi Cup. Kick-off Tottenham vs Real Madrid: 17:00 BST.

adam-thomason
Adam Thomason
Tottenham Hotspur FCTBA.
Real MadridTBA.
60 LIVE live icon gif
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tottenham vs Real Madrid game.
How to watch Tottenham vs Real Madrid Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ITV4. If you want to watch iT on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

Until then, or if you are unable to watch the game, stick around for live coverage of all the latest news and updates in the build up to the game.

There will then be live minute-by-minute coverage of the game right here so you will not miss a thing.

Team news: Real Madrid
Bale was left out of the game against Bayern Munich but has played in the last two games, so with the reported move to China off, he could make an appearance against his old club.

The biggest issue for Real Madrid came in their win over Arsenal.

Asensio picked up a serious knee injury and could be on the sidelines for the next nine months, which has led to suggestions that James Rodriguez could stay at the club despite the speculation surrounding his future.

Team news: Spurs
Mauricio Pochettino has managed to keep his squad that joined him in Asia injury free.

The likes of Rose, Wanyama, Dier, Sanchez and Davies did not travel with the squad though for their previous games for various reasons and have therefore not had any minutes yet in pre-season, they will be hoping for that to change soon.

Zidane admits 'it would be best for everyone' if former Spurs forward Gareth Bale left Madrid
A big talking point going into this game will be the future of Real Madrid and former Spurs attacker Gareth Bale.

His manager, Zidane, had this to say on the Welshman:

"We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone. We are working on his transfer to a new team.

I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done."

It was reported that Bale was close to joining Chinese club Jiangsu Suning, although it is now believed that the deal will not go ahead after Real Madrid cancelled it.

We will have to wait and see if Bale plays a part in the game on Tuesday.

Real Madrid's pre-season hasn't been very friendly
Real Madrid have had an eventful pre-season to say the least. In their three friendly games so far, there were a total of five red cards between them.

Sven Ulreich was sent off for Bayern Munich, who beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the International Champions Cup.

Zinedine Zidane's side then went down to 10 men against Arsenal and were 2-0 down after 24 minutes. Although, after Sokratis was sent off for Arsenal, former Spurs man Gareth Bale and Asensio scored for Madrid who went on to win on penalties.

It then got even more eventful in their next game as they were thrashed 7-3 by rivals Atletico Madrid in a game which saw Carvajal and Diego Costa get sent off, the striker had scored four of Atletico's goals.

Pochettino has shown trust in the youth
In both of their friendly games so far, the Spurs boss has given plenty of younger players a chance, that could be the case again in this game.

Many of those players have performed well, with 17-year-old Troy Parrott perhaps the most impressive.

For his age, he has put in two great displays against some top class defenders, especially in the game against Juventus.

His hard work, hold up play and technical ability have all been impressive and despite his age he is giving the Spurs manager something to think about ahead of the season.

Spurs' pre-season so far
Mauricio Pochettino's side have played two pre-season games so far, both coming in the 2019 International Champions Cup.

They beat Juventus in dramatic fashion after Harry Kane's last minute strike from the halfway line. After that they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United despite an encouraging second half.

Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of Spurs vs Real Madrid in the 2019 Audi Cup. We will be keeping you up to date with everything going on at the Allianz Arena as the Spanish giants take on the Champions League finalists.

Kick off is 17:00 PM.

VAVEL Logo