Paris Saint Germain vs Sydney FC: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Friendly 2019
Follow live from Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre for the match between PSG vs Sydney FC live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 friendly. Kick-off Paris Saint Germain vs Sydney FC: 13:00 BST.
60 LIVE
Disappointment for Rhyan Grant
The Australian right-back was looking forward to taking on Neymar but with the Brazilian still injured he will miss out on the opportunity. In an interview with SydneyFC.com the full-back had said;
“It would be good to come up against a player of his calibre and all I can do is try my best and see where I stand", said Grant.
“Even just to be on the same pitch as a player like him will be a great experience," said the defender.
Unfortunately, he won't get the chance to face the Brazilian but PSG have no shortage of attackers so it should still be a busy day for Grant and his teammates.
No Neymar?
Whilst Neymar travelled to China it looks like he won't be available for the game against Sydney. He has been training away from the main group to aid his recovery from the ankle injury that meant he missed the Copa America.
PSG's travelling party
PSG have taken 33 players on their tour of China including the likes of Edinson Cavani, Julian Draxler, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr and Marco Verratti. The only players missing are those who participated to the latter stages of international tournaments during the summer with the likes of Angel Di Maria, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva heading the list.
Sydney's key players
Sydney has a few Australian internationals with Andrew Redmayne, Rhyan Grant and Brandon O'Neill all capped for the Socceroos. However, the name that will jump out on their squad list to UK-based fans is Adam le Fondre. The 32-year-old striker had a much-travelled career after leaving his hometown club, Stockport County in 2007. He played in all four divisions in England including a season in the Premier League with Reading. He might not be the player he once was but he still managed to score over 20 goals for Sydney last season.
Champions v Champions
PSG won Ligue 1 by 16 points last season. They finally confirmed their position as champions with over a month to spare but in truth, they had it one long before that thanks to a long winning run of 14 games to start the season.
Sydney also won their domestic crown. They finished second behind Perth Glory in the regular season with the two sides working their way through the Finals Series to meet in the Grand Final. After a 1-1 draw, Sydney won the penalty shootout to win their fourth Grand Final since being formed in 2004.
Keeping busy
Sydney FC doesn't start their season until October but when the opportunity comes to take on a team like PSG they have to take it.
Whilst there won't be any league action until October, the domestic cup competition is played before the league starts and it begins in one weeks time when Sydney will play fellow A-League side, Brisbane Roar.
Whilst there won't be any league action until October, the domestic cup competition is played before the league starts and it begins in one weeks time when Sydney will play fellow A-League side, Brisbane Roar.
Competitive action this weekend
PSG will have an opportunity to get revenge on Rennes this weekend in the Trophee des Champions. Back in April, the sides met in the final of the Coupe de France. PSG looked to be cruising towards the trophy after going 2-0 up but Rennes fought back to draw 2-2 and then lifted the trophy after winning the penalty shootout.
Final friendly for PSG
This will be PSG's fourth and final friendly of preseason. They began in Germany where they beat Dynamo Dresden 6-1 before drawing 1-1 with Nurnberg. Then it was onto China where they met Inter Milan in the International Super Cup. That game also ended in a 1-1 draw before the Italians won a penalty shootout.
Neutral venue
Tuesday’s game will take place on neutral territory with the host stadium being the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre. The stadium is in Suzhou, Jiangsu which is in Eastern China.
The capacity of the stadium is 40,933 and it opened last September as part of a 47-hectare facility that includes a park, an indoor arena, training and leisure swimming pools, a shopping centre and other sporting facilities.
The capacity of the stadium is 40,933 and it opened last September as part of a 47-hectare facility that includes a park, an indoor arena, training and leisure swimming pools, a shopping centre and other sporting facilities.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live stream update of Paris St Germain's match against Sydney FC which kicks off at 13:00 UK time on Tuesday.