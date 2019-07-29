Bayern Munich vs Fenerbahce: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Audi Cup 2019
Kick-off time: 15:30 BST
Goalkeeper Erten Ersu is unavailable for Fener whilst youngster Okan Turp will also miss out.
Their most notable departure of the summer is Napoli's signing of 19-year-old midfielder Eljif Elmas for a fee in the region of £15m.
The departures of Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and James Rodriguez leave the squad worse off, though, and Mats Hummels has rejoined Borussia Dortmund.
Fenerbahce saw off two Turkish counterparts in mid-July before drawing and losing to Bundesliga opposition in Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin respectively. Bayern will be their third and toughest German challenge of the month as they aim to secure a late boost before the start of the Super Lig season on August 18.
Both semi-finals are played on the first day before the final and third-place play-off during the second. The tournament occurs every two years and this is the sixth edition. Atletico Madrid are the holders but city rivals Real are the only Spanish representation in this season's edition, as they do battle with Tottenham in the day's earlier game.
Then, three-time winners and hosts Bayern face off with Turkish side Fenerbahce to determine the finalists.