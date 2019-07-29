on VAVEL
Bayern Munich vs Fenerbahce: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Audi Cup 2019
Follow live coverage from m Allianz Arenafor Bayern Munich vs Fenerbahce live stream, pre-match build-up, score updates and commentary on VAVEL UK. Kick-off time: 15:30 BST

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. 

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bayern vs Fenerbahce game.

If you are not attending the game then stick around for live coverage of all the latest news and updates in the build-up to the game.
Team News
Bayern will be without big money signing Hernandez as he continues to recover from a ligament injury suffered in February. Other than that, their full squad is moreorless at manager Niko Kovac's disposal.


Goalkeeper Erten Ersu is unavailable for Fener whilst youngster Okan Turp will also miss out.

Fenerbahce not splashing the cash
The Turkish side have only spent an estimated total of around £5m so far but have made plenty of additions with that total. Attacking talent in Vedat Muriqi and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh have joined the club whilst Werder Bremen's Max Kruse has made the switch on a free transfer. The likes of Yasir Subasi and Murat Saglam come in as young defensive options.

 

Their most notable departure of the summer is Napoli's signing of 19-year-old midfielder Eljif Elmas for a fee in the region of £15m.

Bayern's buying
The German giants have spent over £100m in the window so far this season and this looks set to increase should the rumoured addition of Manchester City winger Leroy Sane go through. As for completed transfers, Lucas Hernandez joined from Atletico for a fee in the region of £70m and French World Cup hero Benjamin Pavard finally completed his move to the Allianz Arena from relegated Stuttgart.

 

The departures of Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and James Rodriguez leave the squad worse off, though, and Mats Hummels has rejoined Borussia Dortmund.

Head-to-head
A little bit of history here, as the two sides have never met in a competitive fixture. This gives off the element of the unknown although Bayern have never lost against Turkish opposition. First time for everything?
Mixed pre-seasons for both
Bayern played for the International Champions Cup this summer but a loss to Arsenal in their first fixture was enough to make sure they couldn't win the title for the first time. They did, however, recover with wins over a struggling Real Madrid and AC Milan.


Fenerbahce saw off two Turkish counterparts in mid-July before drawing and losing to Bundesliga opposition in Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin respectively. Bayern will be their third and toughest German challenge of the month as they aim to secure a late boost before the start of the Super Lig season on August 18.

What is the Audi Cup?
The Audi Cup is a two-day pre-season tournament sponsored by, well, Audi. It features Bayern Munich as well as three other clubs and all fixtures are played at the German side's Allianz Arena home.

 

Both semi-finals are played on the first day before the final and third-place play-off during the second. The tournament occurs every two years and this is the sixth edition. Atletico Madrid are the holders but city rivals Real are the only Spanish representation in this season's edition, as they do battle with Tottenham in the day's earlier game.

 

Then, three-time winners and hosts Bayern face off with Turkish side Fenerbahce to determine the finalists.

Welcome!
Welcome along to live coverage on VAVEL UK of tonight's Audi Cup semi-final between Bayern Munich and Fenerbahce from Allianz Arena
