Hamburg complete the signing of Xavier Amaechi  from Arsenal 

Hamburger SV have announced the signing of Arsenal winger Xavier Amaechi on a four-year-contract for £2.25m plus add-ons.

The deal is reported to have a sell-on clause but no buy-back option for the Gunners.

The move comes after missing out to the likes of Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka, Tyreece John-Jules and new signing Gabriel Martinelli who were all fighting for a place in Arsenal’s squad for their pre-season tour to the USA.

Not the first to leave for Germany

Born in Bath, Amaechi started his football career as a scholar at Fulham before joining the Arsenal Academy in summer 2017 and signing his first professional contract in January 2018.

The 18-year-old made 14 appearances for Arsenal U23s last season, contributing four goals and five assists.

He was included in the Arsenal squad who travelled to Dubai in March for a hot weather training camp after impressing at the youth level.

Speaking in his first interview with Hamburg's official website, the youngster said: “The conditions here really are perfect. I’m really impressed by the team, the fans and the stadium. I think it’s a big chance for me to play for this Club.”

Amaechi follows in the footsteps of former Gunner Serge Gnabry who made the permanent switch to Germany in 2016. Current Arsenal youngsters Nelson and Emile Smith-Rowe also spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga.

Germany aware of the potential in English youth

Hamburg, who play at the Volksparkstadion, currently sit in the second division of German football after relegation from the Bundesliga for the first time in their history in 2018.

Clearly happy with the acquisition; Head of Sport Jonas Boldt told the Club's website: “He’s a young, talented player, who is quick off-the-mark, has short, sharp movements with and without the ball and looks for 1-vs-1 situations where he can use his skills.”

Amaechi is understood to have turned down offers from European giants Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

Boldt confessed his surprise at Amaechi choosing the German club: “I didn’t really believe at first that we would be able to negotiate the signature of this player, but particularly Michael Mutzel got in contact with him very early on and fought hard to get him to sign here. It was amazing that, despite lucrative offers from other clubs in England and abroad, he decided to join HSV.”

Following an unsuccessful campaign last term, Hamburg will be looking to their new signing to help inspire their promotion bid this coming season.