Kristiansund vs Manchester United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match 2019
Follow live from Norway for Kristiansund vs Manchester United live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 club friendly match. Kick-off Kristiansund vs Manchester United: 19:00 BST.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Kristiansund vs Manchester United Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: MUTV and MUTV HD, available on Sky and Virgin Media, and online.
Bruno Fernandes talks continue
Meanwhile, despite English reports suggesting that United are unlikely to sign Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes, the rumours continue to gather speed. A possible barrier to the signing for the Reds is Paul Pogba's future. Some have suggested that United will only sign Fernandes if Pogba leaves, something which is now looking unlikely.
Lukaku latest
A few days ago, reports indicated that Juventus had weighed in on the battle to bring Lukaku to Italy, offering United a potential swap deal. That seems to have been quashed now, but Inter remain interested. United are demanding a fee of over €80 million for the Belgian striker, wanting to recoup the money they paid for him two years ago. Inter have offered just upwards of €70 million.
Manchester United team news
So despite bringing 26 players and four goalkeepers for only one match, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not included Romelu Lukaku or Matteo Darmian in his squad for the Kristiansund game. It may speak volumes about both players' future at the club, particularly Lukaku who remains of great interest to Inter Milan and possibly their Serie A rivals Juventus too.
Manchester United squad vs Kristiansund: No Lukaku
De Gea, Grant, Pereira, Romero; Dalot, Jones, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka, Young; Fred, Gomes, James, Lingard, Mata, Matic, McTominay, Pereira, Pogba; Chong, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford
Man United's pre-season so far: China
Lukaku didn't play again in United's most recent match, a 2-1 win against Tottenham that was played at pace and with genuine intensity. The Belgian looks set to leave United.
More importantly, Solskjaer's side showed their new focus on pressing high up the pitch. 18-year-old Angel Gomes grabbed the winner after a fantastic one-two with Mata and then a wonderfully composed finish past the goalkeeper.
Manchester United's pre-season so far: Singapore
United then triumphed over Inter Milan, beating the Italian side 1-0. It was a less entertaining affair than the two matches that preceded it, but another good win. Romelu Lukaku wasn't involved at all. He had been injured in Australia and Solskjaer claimed that the niggle had continued into Singapore.
Manchester United's pre-season so far: Australia
Solskjaer's side have played four matches already in pre-season, starting off with two fixtures in Australia before making their way through Asia.
The Reds managed comfortable wins against Perth Glory (2-0) and Leeds United (4-0) in Perth in the West of the country. A number of youngsters impressed, with Jimmy Garner and Mason Greenwood both scoring.
Solskjaer goes home
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in his first pre-season as the boss after taking over as interim from Jose Mourinho back in December 2018. He was appointed on a permanent basis in March and is now going home to Norway for United's penultimate game of the pre-season campaign.
