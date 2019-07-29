Hibernian vs Newcastle United: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Friendly Match 2019
Follow live from Easter Road for match Hibernian vs Newcastle United live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019. Kick-off Hibernian vs Newcastle United: 19:45 BST.
If you are not attending the game then stick around for live coverage of all the latest news and updates in the build-up to the game.
There will then be live minute-by-minute coverage right here so you will not miss a thing.
How to watch Hibernian vs Newcastle Live TV and Stream
This game is not going to be on TV and will not be streamed on either club's social media channels
Therefore, your best way to keep up with all the action is right here with VAVEL
Newcastle have their one and only home friendly on Saturday against Saint Etienne where fans and manager will be expecting at least one more signing through the door by then.
Hibernian have played four games in the Scottish cup group stages winning all four, scoring eight goals and conceding just the one.
Steve Bruce will want to get his first win under his belt since taking over from Rafa Benitez as he continues to build a team for the season ahead.
The Magpies have lost two and won one game so far during their pre-season campaign with their only victory coming against West Ham in the Premier League Asia Trophy.
Newcastle fans will be hoping to see new record signing Joelinton start the game after coming on as a substitute last time out before he won a penalty
The Magpies come into this match off the back of a 2-1 defeat against Preston North End on Saturday.
Newcastle travel up to Edinburgh for their penultimate friendly before they get their 2019/20 Premier League campaign underway
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live stream update of Newcastle's match against Hibernian which kicks off at 19:45 tomorrow evening.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Hibernian vs Newcastle United game.