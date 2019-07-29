Tottenham Hotspur name squad for their pre-season games in Munich

Tottenham Hotspur have named their squad to travel to Germany and as they continue their pre-season tour with two games in the Audi Cup.

Spurs will face Real Madrid on Tuesday and then either Bayern Munich or Fenerbahce S.K. on Wednesday.

Danny Rose has been recalled to the squad and Hugo Lloris makes a return after returning home from Singapore with tonsillitis.

Mauricio Pochettino has continued to trust his young players with the likes of Troy Parrott and Oliver Skipp keeping their places in the squad.

Rose returns

Rose was left out of the Spurs pre-season trip to Asia after being allowed to explore his options with other clubs.

Although Rose will still be allowed to leave, he will not be forced and will only leave if an offer which suits him is lodged.

However, for the time being, the left-back has returned to the Spurs squad as they travel to Munich to play twice in the space of just two games.

Anthony Georgiou also keeps his place after playing in both games in Asia at left-back with Ben Davies also absent through injury.

Lloris back from illness

Spurs captain Hugo Lloris travelled to Singapore ahead of their opening pre-season game against Juventus but was sent home with tonsillitis.

However, the Frenchman has recovered and will be fit to reclaim his starting position from Paulo Gazzaniga.

Lloris will likely start against Madrid to get some minutes under his belt with the Premier League starting in less than two weeks now.

Injuries and a surprising inclusion

Serge Aurier, Eric Dier, Ben Davies and Victor Wanyama have all missed out on the trip as the trio continue to recover from injuries.

Aurier has undergone surgery on his hand after an injury sustained on international duty and is "now undertaking a period of non-contact training before reintegrating with the first team."

However, castaway midfielder Georges-Kévin Nkoudou has found himself included in the squad despite being top of Pochettino's transfer list.

The full squad

Below is the full list of who will be making the journey to Germany on Tuesday:

Goalkeepers:

Hugo Lloris, Paulo Gazzaniga, Alfie Whiteman.

Defenders

Kyle Walker-Peters, Juan Foyth Danny Rose, Anthony Georgiou Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga.

Midfielders

Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Oliver Skipp, George Marsh, Harvey White, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Jack Roles. Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela, Georges N'Koudou.

Strikers

Harry Kane, Troy Parrott.