Everything to expect from Wolves' latest signing Jesús Vallejo

Jesús Vallejo becomes the latest player to put pen to paper for Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Despite only playing seven games for Real Madrid last season (including a full 90 minutes in the Champions League), Wolves fans can expect big things from the young centre back given his lofty credentials.

New club, same faces

First of all, it should not take long for the 22-year-old to settle in, as he has already played with three current Wolves players in his career. In 2017 he played alongside Jonny Otto and Adama Traore in the European Under-21 Championships, and then with Rafa Mir when they lifted the trophy earlier in the year.

Where does he fit?

It is unclear of who he would replace, the only thing we can be sure of is that he will make up one of the three in the backline.

It would be difficult to remove probably the best defender of Wolves' season last campaign in Willy Boly, and if club captain Conor Coady were to be replaced by a new signing it would not go down well amongst the fans of the Wanderers.

The only logical choice, therefore, would be to replace Ryan Bennett despite him putting in many strong performances last season.

How can he improve Wolves?

During the Under-21 European Championship, it became very clear that Vallejo was certainly comfortable in possession of the ball.

The young Spaniard had a pass success rate of 91.7% - which will definitely suit Nuno's style of playing their football in their own half before striking a counter-attack.

Could the Spaniard struggle?

Although Vallejo is calm and composed on the ball, that does not mean he is off of it.

The 22-year-old has been known to throw himself into challenges and even managed to get sent off in one of his only seven appearances last campaign.

This could develop into an issue due to the aggressive nature of not only the Premier League but also the aggressive approach that Wolves took to top-flight football last season.

His recklessness combined with his weakness in the air could become a hindrance to Wolves next season if he doesn't adapt to the physicality of English football.

Vallejo knows how to win

Even though Vallejo is still learning as a centre half, he already has a gleaming trophy cabinet to back up his experiences in his career.

His cabinet boasts a Champions League, a Spanish Super Cup, a FIFA Club World Cup, a UEFA Super Cup, an Under-19 European Championship, and an Under-21 European Championship - all of which will be vital in aiding Wolves in their return to the Europa League.

Will it work?

It hasn't been an easy ride for Vallejo at Los Blancos so far as this will be his third loan in four years since joining from Real Zaragoza in 2015. Hopefully, this will be the one where he can prove his worth.

If he can avoid the injuries that halted his progress in the Spanish capital last season, there is absolutely no reason why he cannot find success in the Midlands this season.