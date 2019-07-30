Mustafi and Koscielny exits looming as Arsenal are in need of defensive help

While Arsenal prepare to announce Nicolas Pepe as their record signing, speculation continues to grow regarding the club's outgoings.

It is an exciting time for Arsenal, however the struggles at centre back are still evident, especially now that Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi could depart the club.

Out of favour and out of London?

BBC Sport's David Ornstein claimed that the North Londoners are looking to offload the out of favour Mustafi, who has had a tough time in central defence over the last two seasons.

It is reported that a move to France could be on the cards for the German centre back, as Monaco are said to be interested in the 27-year-old's services.

Mustafi is not alone in being an Arsenal central defender eyeing a move to France, as club captain Koscielny looks almost certain to depart this summer to his home nation.

No second chances for Koscielny at Arsenal

It has been an ugly time for Koscielny, who expressed his desire to leave the Gunners by refusing to travel on their tour of America earlier this pre-season.

Stade Rennes are looking to edge towards Koscielny's signature, with the BBC reporting that technical director Edu met with the defender's entourage and with the Ligue 1 outfit to discuss a potential transfer for the 33-year-old.

While fans have been calling for the club to offload out of favour players, losing Mustafi and Koscielny would not only leave Arsenal without a captain, but also with just four centre backs and only one that is certain to start next season.

Arsenal in desperate need of a new centre back

Sokratis had a strong first season in north London, and looks set to retain his place as a starting centre back. Rob Holding looks to be favourite to partner with the Greek, however the date of his return to full fitness is still unknown.

Arsenal have been linked loosely to Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, however no reported contact has been made between the two clubs.

The bigger news surrounding inbound defenders is the potential of signing Kieran Tierney. The Scotsman has been linked to Arsenal since the window opened, and with two failed bids, there is still hope that the Gunners can secure a deal for the talented left-back.

With the summer transfer window heading into the final straight, Arsenal have done some encouraging business, however fans will be hoping that a defender will be introduced should there be significant departures.