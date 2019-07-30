Wilfried Zaha open to Tottenham Hotspur move after Arsenal dream left in shatters

Wilfried Zaha is believed to be open to a move to Tottenham Hotspur amid the interest from Everton to sign the Crystal Palace winger, according to reports.

However, Zaha is not currently on the radar for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino who is focusing on securing the signings of Paulo Dybala, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon.

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with Tottenham in multiple other transfer windows in past seasons - and despite Spurs not being interested at the moment, this story won't seem to die.

Everton stepping out of the queue for Zaha?

Tottenham may need to act quickly if they do have any interest in signing the 26-year-old, as Everton have reportedly made multiple bids for him this transfer window.

However, the Toffees have since denied that they have made a second transfer bid, which was reported to be £55m plus James McCarthy and Cenk Tosun.

The Toffees released a statement on Monday saying: "A bid was made over the weekend, which was turned down. Both clubs agreed that was the end of the matter."

Chelsea interested in making the Ivorian Eden Hazard's replacement

Furthermore, London rivals Chelsea have also been reported to be keen on signing the tricky winger after their transfer ban has been lifted.

The Blues have already signed United States international Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund this summer, and they also look likely to hang on to Callum Hudson-Odoi following failed bids from Bayern Munich.

However, there are doubts whether new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard can bring out the absolute best in Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic, to fill the boots that Eden Hazard left when he joined Real Madrid. Zaha would definitely be a more experienced and Premier League proven option.

How likely is a move to Spurs?

With Heung-Min Son, Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura and Dele Alli all established first-team players at Spurs in attacking midfielder roles, it is unlikely that Zaha would walk into the Tottenham side.

Yet, Pochettino is adamant his side needs more squad depth in these areas and Zaha is definitely a name that has been considered.

With Troy Parrott impressing during pre-season and looking to establish himself as a first-team player as well as Pochettino's admiration for compatriot Erik Lamela, it is unlikely that Zaha will sign if Lo Celso and Dybala join.

Jack Clarke signed earlier in the window and should he impress at Leeds United this year, depth will be even greater next season.

The Ivorian international potentially could just be the last resort for Tottenham, despite their long-term interest.

Zaha has requested a transfer away from Selhurst Park this summer, however, London Evening Standard has reported that Zaha is continuing to have a good working relationship with chairman Steve Parish.

It is beginning to look quite likely he will remain at Palace until at least January.